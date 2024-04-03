Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Pinko
Western-style Yoke T-shirt
£105.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
The Darcey Popover Swing Top
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Sézane
Francisco Top
BUY
£80.00
Sézane
Pinko
Western-style Yoke T-shirt
BUY
£105.00
Farfetch
ASOS DESIGN
Draped Mesh Top In Blurred Cow Print
BUY
£20.00
ASOS
More from Pinko
Pinko
Printed Lace-detailed Bra Top
BUY
$109.00
$156.00
Farfetch
Pinko
Knit Stripe Midi Skirt
BUY
$149.00
$275.00
Yoox
Pinko
Robe De Soirée Décontractée Femme
BUY
€151.11
Amazon
Pinko
Assente Veste Tendance Femme
BUY
€79.47
Amazon
More from Tops
Anthropologie
The Darcey Popover Swing Top
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Sézane
Francisco Top
BUY
£80.00
Sézane
Pinko
Western-style Yoke T-shirt
BUY
£105.00
Farfetch
ASOS DESIGN
Draped Mesh Top In Blurred Cow Print
BUY
£20.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted