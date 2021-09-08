Bentley Designs

Westbury Rustic Oak Display Cabinet

£1110.00 £628.00

The Westbury rustic oak display cabinet is a striking example of a sturdy, versatile and stylish casual dining range that is beautifully made using rustic American solid oak and veneers in a rich oiled finish. Quality touches such as bespoke handles and Blum soft-closing drawer runners finally defines this modern update on a timeless classic. Featuring two spacious cabinets and closeable display shelves, this unit provides great storage options. Assembly will take 2 people approximately 20 minutes with finished dimensions of W: 106cm x H: 200cm x D: 42cm.