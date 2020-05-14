Symple Stuff

Westbury Pneumatic Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter

$306.60 $143.99

Enjoy the benefits of a standing desk at a fraction of the cost with the Level Up 32" from Luxor. This pneumatic, height-adjustable standing desk converter comes fully assembled and ready to use. Simply place it on top of your current desk, table or work surface and have it operating in minutes. The Level Up 32" easily adjusts to the exact height you need for correct posture and a more productive workspace. A gentle squeeze of the pneumatic air cylinder's handle quietly and effortlessly adjusts your desktop converter from a seated to standing position in just seconds. Its spring-loaded bumper gently and smoothly raises and lowers the desk. Even when fully extended, the stability and durability of the Level Up 32” means no tipping, bouncing or wobbling. Its generous 32" surface efficiently accommodates dual monitors, a keyboard, mouse and other accessories up to 20 lbs. Plus, its fold-flat design makes it portable.