Symple Stuff

West Wick Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter

$412.65 $192.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

The West Wick is a height-adjustable standing desk converter that's designed to be an easy addition to any environment. With zero assemblies, users simply place the desktop converter on a surface and enjoy the flexibility of either sitting or standing. A pneumatic air cylinder allows smooth and effortless height adjustments in mere seconds, bringing the West Wick to a maximum height of 15.75" above the desktop. The ergonomic two-tier design offers a spacious 32" top shelf for monitors and a second shelf for a mouse and keyboard. Take your work to the next level with the affordable West Wick Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter.