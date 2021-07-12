United States
Symple Stuff
West Wick Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter
$412.65$192.99
At Wayfair
The West Wick is a height-adjustable standing desk converter that's designed to be an easy addition to any environment. With zero assemblies, users simply place the desktop converter on a surface and enjoy the flexibility of either sitting or standing. A pneumatic air cylinder allows smooth and effortless height adjustments in mere seconds, bringing the West Wick to a maximum height of 15.75" above the desktop. The ergonomic two-tier design offers a spacious 32" top shelf for monitors and a second shelf for a mouse and keyboard. Take your work to the next level with the affordable West Wick Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter.