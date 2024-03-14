Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Free People
West Side Studded Sling
$178.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
FP Collection
Slouchy Carryall
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Uniqlo : C
Faux Leather Puffy Bag
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Mango
Leather Effect Bucket Bag
BUY
$39.99
$59.99
Mango
Puppets and Puppets
Spoon Hobo In Olive
BUY
$395.00
Puppets and Puppets
More from Free People
Free People
Hudson Canyon Stripe Pants
BUY
£88.00
Free People
Free People
West Side Studded Sling
BUY
£148.00
Free People
Free People
Freya Maxi Dress
BUY
$250.00
Free People
Free People
Found My Friend Cardi
BUY
$78.00
Free People
More from Shoulder Bags
Aupen
Purpose With Chain
BUY
$200.00
Aupen
Aupen
Fearless Re-edition
BUY
$340.00
Aupen
Aupen
Joy
BUY
$240.00
Aupen
Aupen
Purpose
BUY
$180.00
Aupen
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted