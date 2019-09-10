Laurel Foundry

At Wayfair

This West Greenwich Storage Jar has an 800ml capacity and is suitable for storing small bathroom essentials such as cotton wool buds. It's made from non-corrosive stainless steel which means it will retain its warm antique brass colour over time. Its surface features a series of vertical and horizontal indentations that give it pattern and texture. Features Non-corrosive stainless steel Textured surface Other Dimensions Overall 12cm H x 11cm W x 11cm D Overall Product Weight 0.3kg Features Product Type Bathroom Storage Container Finish Antique Brass Primary Material Metal Primary Material Details Stainless steel Mount Type Freestanding Water Resistant Yes Life Stage Adult Country of Origin India More About This Product Buying this Laurel Foundry West Greenwich Storage Jar online from Wayfair.co.uk? We want to make sure you're as happy as possible. If you've got any questions about this item or any other, our customer service representatives are always happy to help. You can also read customer reviews and common questions and answers for Laurel Foundry Part #: BF204993 on this page. Whether you just want to buy a Laurel Foundry West Greenwich Storage Jar or shop for your entire home, Wayfair.co.uk has a zillion things home. 5 5 3 4 1 3 0 2 1 1 0 Showing 1-5 of 5 reviews. Most relevant Sort by: 08/08/2019 I bought a bunch of items to match this, and one already has the coating coming off! Wayfair handled and is sending a replacement but it literally took 2 weeks for that to happen... Laura from Wantagh, NY Helpful0 23/05/2019 Looks and does exactly as and what you'd expect. Sara from CHICHESTER, GB Helpful0 14/04/2019 Bought the cotton bud tin to Mack look fab in my bathroom Gina from Sandiway Northwich, GB Helpful0 14/12/2018 Lovely finish and quality Susan from Bangor, GB Helpful0 11/01/2019 Form und Farbe passen wunderbar zu unserem Bad. Endlich einmal was nicht in chrom. Gisela from Sachsen, DE Helpful0