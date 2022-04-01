Dolce Vita

Wessi Heels In Black Leather

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dolce Vita

What do you get when you put chunky crisscross toe straps together with a super-skinny ankle strap? A new favorite pairing. WESSI puts this unexpected combination to the test—and the result is undeniably cool. A bold platform sole completes the look, turning these sandals into a pair that's bound to get noticed. Leather Upper Synthetic Outsole Synthetic Sock Synthetic Lining