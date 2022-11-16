United States
Free People
We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game
$25.00
At Free People
Style No. 57842841; Color Code: 060 We're Not Really Strangers is a purpose-driven card game and movement all about empowering meaningful connections. Three carefully crafted levels of questions and wildcards that allow you to deepen your existing relationships and create new ones. 2-6 players Includes two pencils and WNRS notepad 150 questions and wildcards