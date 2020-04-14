Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Nasty Gal
We’re In Business Oversized Blazer
$110.00
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nasty Gal
Work it. This blazer features an oversized, longline silhouette, notched lapels, and double breasted button closures.
Need a few alternatives?
Stella McCartney
Iris Jacket
$1195.00
from
Stella McCartney
BUY
Gucci
Button-embellished Denim Jacket
$3300.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Billie the Label
Frances Double Breasted Blazer
$228.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Frontrow
Belted Shawl Collar Blazer
C$292.43
from
W Concept
BUY
More from Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Night And Day Moon Pajama Pant Set
$40.00
$20.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
Sorry Dot Going Cropped Wrap Top
$40.00
$20.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
Come Hang With Us Fringe Denim Jacket
$105.00
$52.50
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
High Neck Midi Dress
$72.00
$36.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
More from Suiting
Mango
Linen Blend Vest
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Stella McCartney
Iris Jacket
$1195.00
from
Stella McCartney
BUY
ASOS
Premium Tailored Edge To Edge Blazer
$89.58
from
ASOS
BUY
Gucci
Button-embellished Denim Jacket
$3300.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted