Wemo

Wemo Wifi Smart Plug 3-pack

$49.99

CONTROL YOUR HOME FROM ANYWHERE The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug 3-Pack lets you control your electronic devices right from your phone or tablet. The Smart Plug uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of lamps, fans, and more—with no subscription or hub required. Simply plug the Smart Plug into an electrical outlet, plug a device into the Smart Plug, and control your device using the free Wemo app or by using your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.* CONVENIENT, COMPACT DESIGN With its sleek, compact form—45% smaller than the Mini— the Smart Plug fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing other sockets. This allows you to stack an additional Smart Plug or another device in the same outlet. SCHEDULE LIGHTS AND DEVICES The Smart Plug lets you easily set automatic schedules for any device that’s plugged in—from lamps to fans to disco balls. Using the free Wemo app, you can schedule a fan to turn on at noon or synchronize a lamp with the sunset, so you never come home to a dark house. PROTECT YOUR HOME WITH RANDOMIZED LIGHTS With the ability to randomize your lights, our Smart Plug protects your home better than a mechanical timer. When set to “Away Mode,” the Smart Plug will turn plugged-in lights on and off randomly to make it appear like you’re home, even when you’re not. HANDS-FREE VOICE CONTROL Pair with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit to control lights and devices with your voice. PRODUCT DIMENSIONS (EACH) Depth: 34mm / 1.34" Width: 52mm / 2.05" Height: 30mm / 1.81" WEIGHT (EACH) .53kg / 0.12 lb SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS WiFi router Android 6.0 or later iOS 11.0 or later GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS Electrical Ration: 120V~/15A/60Hz WiFi: 2.4GHz 801.11n Free Wemo App: PACKAGE INCLUDES: (3) Wemo WiFi Smart Plugs Quick Start Guide