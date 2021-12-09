Therabody

Wellness Essentials Bundle

$707.00

Buy Now Review It

At Therabody

Whether just starting a wellness routine or exploring new ways to feel better daily, the Wellness Essentials Bundle is thoughtfully curated to support you around the clock. Build a foundation for a better wellness routine with a complete set of essentials that cover your bases, from our best-selling deep muscle treatment to our high-potency tincture for more restorative sleep. Includes: Theragun Elite, Wave Roller, Fitness Mat, and TheraOne Sleep CBD Tincture. Items in bundle may ship separately. *See below for additional product details. Bundle and Save: Add all products to cart to reveal special bundle discount