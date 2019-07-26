Wella

Wella Professionals Sun Protection Spray For Fine To Normal Hair (150ml)

£13.90

Wella Professionals Sun Protection Spray For Fine To Normal Hair is a high-performance hair protector that can be used both before and during sun exposure, leaving your hair beautifully healthy and hydrated. Containing an innovative double phase formula, Wella Professionals Sun Protection Spray For Fine To Normal Hair effectively protects against UV rays, whilst the vitamin complex hydrates throughout the day, leaving hair irresistible and soft to the touch. Directions of use: Use before or during sun exposure. Shake well and distribute evenly through dry or damp hair. Do not rinse.