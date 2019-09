Wella

Wella Eimi Perfect Setting

C$19.98

Buy Now Review It

At Wella

Amazon.ca Set voluminous structure with perfect shine. Formulated to provide the right balance of care and heat protection whilst blow drying. Brand Story EIMI by Wella Professionals is a styling range designed to enable self expression and celebrate individuality. EIMI molds and inspires by offering interpretations of the latest global trends and setting new accents of style.