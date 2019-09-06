Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Décor
Well Done
Well Done Serenity Stone
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
A perfect complement to your meditation practice, serenity stones can help you focus and deepen your intuition - simply set an intention and meditate with one cupped in your palms.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
World Market
Large Multicolored Glass Hanging Lantern
$39.99
$9.99
from
World Market
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Hadwin Accent Lamp
$68.00
$54.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
XIYUNTE
Led Moon Light Neon Sign
$13.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Thrive Market
Evolution Salt Co. Natural Crystal Salt Lamp
$29.95
$13.49
from
Thrive Market
BUY
More from Well Done
More from Décor
DETAILS
Korridor
Blok Tealight Holder
£13.80
from
An Artful Life
BUY
DETAILS
Ian Snow
Tow-tone Earthenware Bottles
£16.50
from
Smashing Interiors
BUY
DETAILS
This Works
Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
$29.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Lucy Says I Do
Red Flower On Blue Art Print
£30.00
from
Etsy
BUY
