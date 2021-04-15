Weleda

Skin Food is a universal savior of dry, rough skin on faces, elbows, hands and feet. With extracts of gentle viola tricolor, calendula and chamomile, in a rich, thick base of oils and beeswax, Skin Food hydrates skin to give you a healthy-looking glow. Makes skin feel hydrated, smooth and moisturized. Dermatologically tested. Chemical preservative free. Recycle your Skin Food empties with our TerraCycle recycling program.