Weleda

Skin Food

$18.50 $14.24

INTENSIVELY HYDRATES DRY SKIN: the ultimate moisturizer for dry, rough skin, this rich, botanical formula transforms skin to appear more luminous MAXIMUM COVERAGE: just a small dab can nurture skin, ensuring every part of your body is hydrated and moisturized ANYWHERE, EVERYWHERE: apply anywhere on your body. This body cream is all you need for a healthy-looking glow that can be added to your daily routine. PLANT-RICH INGREDIENTS: hydrates with extracts of rosemary, chamomile, and pansy in a nourishing base of sunflower and sweet almond oils to help unlock the look of radiance. Certified Natural by NATRUE. THE WELEDA COMMITMENT: Our products are free from parabens and phthalates, synthetic fragrances or preservatives. We use flower, fruit and root extracts, minerals and essential oils, carefully selected and orchestrated to work with body’s own systems. Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream is the ultimate moisturizer for dry, rough skin. Formulated with extracts of pansy, chamomile and calendula, Skin Food harmonizes the skin's structure and helps soothe and nourish your skin. The rich, lavish texture delivers skin-nurturing moisture effectively, leaving skin feeling replenished, soft and cared for. Our multi-purpose cream can be used in endless ways, from replenishing dry hands and elbows, as a beauty highlighter and even on hair to tame frizz and hydrate dry ends. Even better, Skin Food is dermatologically tested and is free of synthetic fragrances, colors, preservatives and raw materials derived from mineral oils and never tested on animals. In Switzerland 1921, Weleda was founded on the belief that people are part of nature, grounded in a commitment to carefully orchestrate formulas that work with the body’s rhythms to awaken skin’s natural functions. Weleda is still creating those products today, that recognize the power of the natural world to balance mind, body and spirit allowing your beauty to shine through.