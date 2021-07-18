Weleda

Weleda Pomegranate Regenerating Oil

Your skin will be firm and glowing thanks to the antioxidant boost that the Weleda Pomegranate Regenerating Oil provides. Infused with Pomegranate to help your body retain moisture, as oils of Jojoba, Sesame and Macadamia hydrate, nourish and rejuvenate skin. Antioxidants work to neutralise free radical damage, reducing signs of aging while protecting skin against future damage. With a fruity scent of Orange, Davana and Vanilla, this body oil will leave your skin lightly perfumed, radiant and soft.