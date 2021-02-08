Beachcrest Home

Weldon Desk

With its clean lines and crisp white finish, this versatile computer desk sets an understated foundation in your office space. Crafted with solid wood, this dapper design strikes a simple silhouette with four chunky square legs. One pedestal side includes a deep, A4 hanging file drawer for folders and documents, while a partitioned cubby is perfect for storing books and magazines. Rounding out the design, a shallower drawer offers extra space for smaller office supplies, while a convenient, fold-down keyboard tray frees up space on the expansive desktop for your laptop and accessories.