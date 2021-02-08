United States
Beachcrest Home
Weldon Desk
$549.00$293.99
At Wayfair
With its clean lines and crisp white finish, this versatile computer desk sets an understated foundation in your office space. Crafted with solid wood, this dapper design strikes a simple silhouette with four chunky square legs. One pedestal side includes a deep, A4 hanging file drawer for folders and documents, while a partitioned cubby is perfect for storing books and magazines. Rounding out the design, a shallower drawer offers extra space for smaller office supplies, while a convenient, fold-down keyboard tray frees up space on the expansive desktop for your laptop and accessories.