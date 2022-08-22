Renée Rouleau

Weightless Protection Spf 30

$57.50 $43.12

Buy Now Review It

At Renée Rouleau

Weightless Protection SPF 30 by Renée Rouleau gives broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection. This formula is lightweight and completely greaseless, making it ideal for sensitive skin and those prone to clogged pores, blackheads and blemishes. This unscented, 2-in-1 sunscreen moisturizer can be used as a daily moisturizer under makeup. It will not leave a chalky, white-ish cast on the skin as many sunscreens can, making it suitable for deeper skin tones. It's fully wearable under primers and foundation makeup and won't ever pill or ball up.