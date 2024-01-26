Kosas

Weightless Lip Color

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kosas

This luxurious serum features our signature Bio-Volumizing Peptide and a Volumizing Peptide Complex to visibly plump furrow lines, nasal labial creases, crow’s feet and other wrinkle-prone areas while helping to improve skin firmness. The potent serum includes skin-brightening peptides and a conditioning and softening ceramide blend to improve overall skin tone and texture, resulting in a more youthful glow. Powered by our signature Bio-Volumizing Peptide to increase skin firmness and density.