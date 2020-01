Bala Bangles

Whether worn around your wrists or wrapped around your ankles, these easily adjustable one-pound weights make a world of difference when you’re working out. Challenging in the best way, we love them for at-home cardio sessions, morning walks with the dogs, downward dogging, you get the idea. Oh, and they’re travel-friendly, too—you know, for workouts on the go. Silicone, steel, elastic, velcro 1 lb each