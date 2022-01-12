Brooklinen

Weighted Throw Blanket

$169.00

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklinen

Wrap yourself in serenity. Our Weighted Blanket is made of breathable, textured cotton, with a quilted interior layer of tiny glass beads (better for the environment) that make this blanket feel like a hug every time you put it on. Suggested to reduce anxiety and support a more restful sleep, our Weighted Blanket is the perfect addition to your living or bedroom, ready at a moment's notice to provide the comfort you deserve. 160 GSM 99% cotton, 1% spandex crepe fabric on the "face" of the blanket Underside of blanket is a 120 GSM washed cotton, in a complimentary color to the face Available in 4 colorways Made in China Weight: 12 lbs. 48" x 72" (Quilted Squares are 6x6) Not intended for use with a duvet