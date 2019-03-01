A polished set of luxurious pleasure tools boasting a classy rose-gold finish, PinkCherry's Weighted Kegel Balls capture femininity in both form and function, discreetly strengthening pelvic floor muscles while inspiring unique inner pleasure.
Ergonomically weighted to tone vaginal muscles, the Kegel Balls naturally encourage inner walls to flex and release once inserted. Aside from improving bladder control and tightening post-baby bodies, the Balls naturally arouse as they rock against sensitive areas of the vaginal canal. Insert a few hours before erotic play to help increase sexual awareness and build excitement.
Of a non-tarnishing nickel free stainless steel, the Weighted Kegel Balls clean best with a good toy care fluid/foam and a clean cloth. Wash well before and after each use.
* The Weighted Kegel Balls weigh 1.4 oz (39.7g) combined and are .6 inches (1.5cm) in diameter.