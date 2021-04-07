Lucid Comfort Collection

Premium Soothing Weighted Blanket

$57.79 $46.79

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

The LUCID Comfort Collection Weighted Blanket brings enveloping comfort and security to your bedroom. Weighted blankets can help reduce anxiety and provide an all-natural alternative to other sleep aids. The weight of the LUCID Comfort Collection Weighted Blanket mimics human contact to provide a safe and soothing experience that can help ease the process of falling asleep. This product features durable box-stitch construction to maintain an even distribution of glass beads. This premium package includes a soft cotton cover and 10 sewn-on duvet loops that help lock a blanket cover securely in place. Choose from five different weight configurations to find the perfect blanket for you.