Our weighted blankets are made of 100% cotton, with filling of sprayed cotton,i.e. polyester wadding, and 0.8-1mm glass beads. Two layers fillings is our patent, and it is the latest technic to ensure the glass bead be more steady in place. A premium-grade, therapeutic weighted blanket that harnesses the power of deep touch stimulation to gently distribute deep pressure across your body.& It helps relax the nervous system by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged and promoting restful sleep at the same time.& Weighted blanket is engineering for helping people relaxing, the most important consideration when buying a weighted blanket is the customer's body weight, which should not be greater than 10%-15% of their body weight, plus one or two pound, weighted blanket should never be too heavy to recover by a patient and should never be used as a restraining device. Some people do not recommend using. Physically weak people DO NOT recommend using this blanket, Or choose lighter weight blanket. Pregnant women, babys and sick patient are prohibited to use.& Weighted blankets are not recommended for children under the age of three. Blanket Care& The inner weighted blankets are machine-washable on a low, gentle setting, better dry clean or hand-wash.& Do not allow pets to bite or scratch blankets. Do not allow sharp objects such as keys or knives to pierce the blanket.& Note& Only weighted blanket do not include removable cover.