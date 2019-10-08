212 review(s)

Weighted Blanket

We believe that great sleep powers a great attitude and more energy during the day. So, when we find something that makes you feel as snug as a bug in a rug, we’re on board. If you’re sick of tossing and turning, we have your back (and your front). Introducing: the Layla Weighted Blanket. A weighted blanket is a trusted tool for improving sleep quality and relieving anxiety. Our hugging blanket gives Deep Touch Pressure (DTP), a gentle pressure across your body that feels like a warm hug. DTP helps release serotonin levels in your system, which has a calming effect and is basically what your body uses to feel better. Weighted blankets have also been proven to help restless people stay asleep. Snug as a bug, indeed.