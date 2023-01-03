LAYLA

Weighted Blanket, 15lbs

The Layla® Weighted Blanket. Therapeutic comfort for maximum good feels. A weighted blanket is a trusted tool for improving sleep quality and relieving both stress and anxiety. Our hugging blanket delivers Deep Touch Pressure (DTP) for a relaxing, gentle pressure across your body that feels like a warm embrace (or a pile of puppies). The scientifically-backed benefits of this soothing blanket include alleviating feelings of restlessness, so you can finally quiet both your mind and body. If you're ready to shrug off the worries of your day, it's time to turn to the Layla® Weighted Blanket for an effortless way to decompress and embrace a night of peaceful slumber. Can a blanket really do that? Yep, the best sleep is waiting for you just under the covers.