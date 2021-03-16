Bedsure

Weighted Blanket, 15 Pounds

$69.99 $64.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton 7-layer Cotton Weighted Blanket: Adult weighted blanket adopts 7-layered design, providing unparalleled comfort. 100% cotton heavy blanket cover is breathable and comfortable, suitable for all seasons. Have a Sweet Dream: Run your fingers across the embossed side, Bedsure Weighted Blanket with the "dots" on one side will smooth out for an extra sensory experience. Lying under a weighted blanket feels like being surrounded by hug. Firm Sewing & No Noise: Small lattice reinforced seam technology wraps non-toxic glass beads evenly distributed, and there is no noise when sleeping. Choose Appropriate Weight: Select weighted blanket that weighs about 10% of your weight. Weighted blanket should fit your weight, not just the bed. 15 lbs weighted blanket is 60''X80'', making it ideal for adults weighing up to 150 lbs. Firmly Fixed & Stain Resistant: Weighted throw blanket can firmly bind in the shell thanks to the interior corner straps. Bedsure heavy blanket has good stain resistance. It can also be washed in cold water and dry at low temperature.