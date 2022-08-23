YnM

Weighted Blanket

The 100% Cotton Ynm King Weighted Blanket is a Weighted Blanket Set With a Free Duvet Cover Included. So Here You Pay for One and Get Two. Only Ynm 80''x87'' Weighted Blanket Has This Free Gift Duvet THERAPEUTIC WEIGHTED BLANKET: 20-pound 2-person weighted blanket ensures a relaxing night's rest by providing a calming sensory experience for ultimate comfort and decompression ADVANCED SEWING TECHNOLOGY: Advanced sewing technology for a long-lasting, durable blanket; Dimensions (L x W): 80 x 87 inches; Color: Light Blue GLASS BEAD TECHNOLOGY: Thousands of premium glass beads add weight that instantly calms and relaxes you BREATHABLE FABRIC LAYERS: Layers of breathable fabric cover the beads for body temperature control and ultimate comfort SMALL INNER POCKETS: Sewn inner pockets provide even weight distribution and allow the blanket to conform to your body; To find your ideal size, take 10% of your body weight and add 1 pound. The KING 80 x 87 inches weighted blanket can be sharing on a queen/king bed for 90~160 lb persons