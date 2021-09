Slumber Cloud

Weighted Blanket

$169.00

Buy Now Review It

At Slumber Cloud

A calming weighted blanket made from spacesuit material that keeps you warm but also cool, which sounds like magic but is just science. Snuggle up with the plush and cozy fabric on one side or flip it over to the silky-smooth side for a cool twist. When it’s time for a refresh - unzip and slip the cover in the washer.