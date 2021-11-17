Bala Bangles

MADE TO MOVE | Add a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout with one pound Bala Bangles wrist and ankle weights, helping to burn fat and build muscle. ADDITIVE TO ANY WORKOUT | For yoga, running, aerobics, pilates, walking, traveling, home workouts, core training. You name it! SIMPLE BY DESIGN | Bala Bangles are made of the highest quality fitness materials and come in a range of colors. ONE SIZE FITS ALL | Wear them on your wrist. Wear them on your ankles. For men, women, and children. OUT WITH THE OLD | Traditional dumbbells build strength. But limit your range of motion. And interrupt your workout each time you pick them up or put them down. Tired of the same routine? The same results? Bala Bangles are the world's first stylish wearable weights. At just one pound each, Bala Bangles add a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout. To increase heart rate, burn fat, and build muscle. Traditional dumbbells build strength. But they also limit your range of motion, prevent you from using your hands, and interrupt your workout each time you pick them up or put them down. Bala Bangles are additive to any workout. From yoga to running. From boxing to dance. And everything in between. The one size fits all, unisex weights are made from cast-iron bars coated in a silicone skin. The bars are bound with an athletic elastic with a velcro closure. Two per set.