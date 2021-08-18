J. Crew

Weekender Montauk Tote

Say hello (again) to the Montauk tote—the perfect take-it-everywhere washed canvas tote, updated with a softer, beachier body and durable, lay-flat canvas straps. New this season, our weekender edition is just the right size for all your overnight necessities. Bonus: This size features a travel-ready zippered top, an inner pocket and comes with a detachable woven strap for easy over-the-shoulder carrying. A note for monogramming: For the closest match to the natural/blue bag, select our navy thread color. For the closest match to the natural/green bag, select our surplus thread color. For the closest match to the natural desert bag, select our camel thread color.