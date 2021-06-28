Retrospec

Weekender Inflatable Paddle Board 10′

$349.99

Buy Now Review It

At Retrospec

My love for paddle-boarding is something I acquired only recently, but it runs deep. What's better than the feeling of standing and skimming — slowly, smoothly — across a vast body of water, as if, in fact, you are walking on it? Unfortunately, I live in an apartment without much storage, and so possessing a paddle board of my own never made much sense — until now, thanks to this inflatable version from Retrospec. Both super-convenient to take with me when I head up to the lake-house to which I am lucky enough to have access (grateful to my boyfriend and his parents and), and easy to inflate (look, it takes a little work, but don't all good things?), this paddle board feels very sturdy in the water, and the paddle is excellent, helping me maneuver easily around whatever waves or wakes I find myself facing. I can't wait to spend the rest of the summer gliding around, without the stress of having to figure out where to store this when I'm not using it.