Weekender Bag

$59.99

heavy-duty Canvas , genuine Leather ⭐️WATERPROOF SHOE COMPARTMENT : Flipzon duffel bags for men own an exclusive water resistant shoe compartment to fit shoes up to size 9 and many other dirty/wet clothes to be separated from the clean items.Located at the zipped side pocket with a smart design for a quick & easy access. ⭐️Built-in Luggage Tag & SHOE BAG(Gift) : You do not need to pay additional coins for luggage tag and shoe bag.This canvas travel duffel bag provides a genuine leather luggage tag with a transparent see-through window attached on the side for a recognizable notification of the bag’s owner. ＊【Gift】＊ It is an additional benefit to you to get a premium waterproof shoe bag that has a drawstring design for an easy opening&closing and is spacious enough to fit size 9. ⭐️SMART STRAP DESIGN ：Our carry on duffel bag is equipped with a detachable & adjustable shoulder strap made of sturdy heavy-duty canvas ,durable hardware hook and genuine leather reinforcement. The strap is built along with an adjustable thick & broad cushioned pad with breathable fabric covered,which helps make your shoulder more relaxing and free of pains and less fatigue.Plus, there is a side canvas strap with leather attached which is a favor for a convenient taking and carrying. ⭐️SPACIOUS CAPACITY with WELL-MADE POCKETS : Our mens overnight bag is constructed with pockets to well organize various items.①the bag owns a big 40L MAIN COMPARTMENT to stash your travel necessities for 2-3 day trip;②Two FRONT POCKETS have double protections with zipper closure and real leather flip-over cover with magnetic clasps to secure your last-minute items well and offer a quick access for a handy belongings.③one zipped side pocket and one rear zipped pocket to store handy items. ⭐️MULTIPLE USES : this gear bag is multifunctional and has a comfortable leather top handle for an easy grasp and carrying.①TSA-friendly flight carry-on bag enables you to tote it or cross-body carry it with ease helps breeze through the security at the airline checkpoint and put underseat in the airline in case of they run out of overhead storage.②A perfect portable large gym bag to hold your sporting gear ,changes of clothes and personal products to separate dirt from the clean items.