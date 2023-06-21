Versed

Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Toner

A powerful brightening toner for uneven skin tone, specifically dark spots and those lingering post-acne marks (you know the ones). Perfect for treating hyperpigmentation, this exfoliating treatment features a four-acid complex with natural skin-brighteners like kojic and azelaic acid, AHAs, and bearberry extract—an alternative to hydroquinone, a powerful brightening ingredient that can have adverse effects for darker skin tones—plus Vitamin C. It even offers some fringe benefits for troubled pores. It's a brightening toner that's gentle enough to use daily (no tingling feeling involved) and delivers visible tone and texture results.