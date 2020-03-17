Versed

Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution

A powerful brightening treatment for uneven skin tone, specifically dark spots and those lingering post-breakout marks (you know the ones). This exfoliating toner features a four-acid complex with natural skin-brighteners like kojic and azelaic acid, AHAs, and bearberry extract—an alternative to the powerful, but unsafe, hydroquinone—plus Vitamin C. It even offers some fringe benefits for troubled pores. It's gentle enough to use daily (no tingling feeling involved) and delivers visible tone and texture results.