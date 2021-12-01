Just Fred

Weekend Dog Tote – Ltd Edition.

This special limited edition of our Weekend Tote is the perfect casual-chic tote for low-key frolicking with your furry friend. Instead of a mesh enclosure, this light-weight water-repellent carrier zips shut but remains open on the right side. A padded chin rest on the base of the window allows your pup to rest comfortably while sightseeing. The tote’s interior is also crafted with water repellent fabric and includes a machine-washable removable pillow + an additional built-in waste bag dispenser on the backside that allows for easy access when it’s time for no. 2 💩. The interior includes a built-in leash that can be clipped to your fur baby’s collar to ensure they remain put in case a passing squirrel grabs their attention. Exterior fabric is water repellent Cushiony sides for extra pup protection & comfort Extra light pillow-like fabric Machine washable pillow Interior fabric is water repellent Extra padded chin rest Sturdy base Waste bag dispenser Interior built-in leash Triple reinforced straps Vegan leather base with black zinc alloy feet Zipper top **A $25 Restocking Fee is applied to your return for all TOTE BAGS.