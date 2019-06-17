Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Weekday
Weekday Wide Leg Cropped Jeans In Lilac
£45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
They've already got your attention, high rise, concealed fly, functional pockets, wide-cut leg, fitted at the top and flowing at the bottom.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tibi
Garment Dyed Twill Wide-leg Jean
$425.00
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Paneled Jeans
$395.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Ombré Lavender Jeans
$560.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
J Brand
Tailored High-rise Flare
$198.00
from
J Brand
BUY
More from Weekday
DETAILS
Weekday
Gloria Dress
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Nancy Shirt
£45.00
from
Weekday
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Electra Patent Jacket
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Jet Slim Sunglasses
£18.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Jeans
DETAILS
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted