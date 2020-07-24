Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Weekday
Weekday Stella Tank Top
£8.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lyst
The StellaTank Top is a basic top that will fit variety of outfits. Cut in a tight fit, it has a U-neck and banded finishes.
More from Weekday
Weekday
Rowe Extra High Straight Jeans
£40.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Weekday
Wander Cat Eye Sunglasses
£20.00
£12.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Weekday
Rowe Denim Shorts
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Weekday
Flame Print Satin Midi Skirt
$56.00
$44.80
from
ASOS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted