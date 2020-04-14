Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Wednesday Ribbed Crewneck Dress
$118.00
$47.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Friday gets a lot of play in the best-day-of-the-week competition, but tell everyone the name of this dress and just watch Wednesday move into the top spot.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
£95.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Loeil
Nessy Dress
£114.75
from
Loeil
BUY
Stateside
Ribbed Tee Dress
$126.00
$100.80
from
Anthropologie
BUY
& Other Stories
Puff Sleeve Ruffled Mini Dress
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Sammy Dress
$198.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Lacey Midi Dress
$248.00
$148.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Casterly Floral Print Linen Top
£160.00
from
Browns
BUY
Reformation
5x Masks
$25.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
Zara
Animal Print Dress
£39.99
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Marni
Short Sleeve Dress
$1090.00
from
Marni
BUY
H&M
Long-sleeved Cotton Dress
C$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
Ganni
Seersucker Check Layer Dress
C$425.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted