Levi's

Wedgie Icon High-rise Jeans

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 38135877; Color Code: 043 See above for the size chart to find your best fit. It’s in the name. These truly iconic jeans from Levi's are an instant classic featured in a goes-with-anything design. The Fit: High-rise, tapered leg silhouette The Fabric: Rigid denim Why We ❤ It: Cool and classic design, ideal skinny fit, button-fly closure, flattering yoke detail at back Fit: May run small, we recommend sizing up. Please note: Content information differs: Partner In Crime: 100% Cotton Higher Love, Something Cheeky, Bauhaus Blues: 99% Cotton, 1% Elastane Dee Dee, Twisted Fate: 98% cotton, 2% Lycra Deep Red Dahlia, Above the Clouds: 95% Cotton, 4% Polyester, 1% Elastane