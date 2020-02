Levi's

Wedgie Fit Women’s Jeans (plus Size)

$69.50 $24.49

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

Inspired by vintage Levis and designed to make your butt look its best. Our Wedgie Jean looks good on everybody and every body. with a high rise and snug fit through the hip and thigh. The cheekiest jeans in your closet Special construction lifts backside Vintage-inspired with an updated fit to show off your shape This chic silhouette complements whatever you choose to wear Made with our sustainable