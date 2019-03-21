Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
promoted
CB2
Wedge Olive Wood Serving Board
$29.95
Buy Now
Review It
At CB2
Natural surface. Cut directly from a log, olive wood serving board serves elegant rustic style. Smooth surface and thick edge make it hearty addition to any spread. CB2 exclusive.
More from CB2
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Ombre Deep Teal Runner 2.5'x8'
$149.00
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Specchio Mirror
$499.00
$399.00
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Crescent Hanging Metal Planter
$59.95
from
CB2
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted