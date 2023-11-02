Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Cody Foster
Wedge Of Brie Glass Ornament
$21.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
More from Cody Foster
Cody Foster
Croissant Glass Ornament
BUY
$16.50
$20.00
Madewell
Cody Foster
Groom & Groom Wedding Cake Ornament
BUY
$12.25
$35.00
Nordstrom
Cody Foster
Glass Everything Bagel Ornament
BUY
$14.50
Madewell
Cody Foster
Vintage-inspired Plant Ornaments (set Of Three)
BUY
$54.00
Food52
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted