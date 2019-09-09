Liberator

Dubbed as a “must-purchase” by Timothy Ferriss (The 4-Hour Body), the Liberator Wedge sex pillow provides support for missionary and anal sex positions. The subtle slope and firmness of the wedge helps deepen the penetration while making it easier to explore new positions with your partner. This sex pillow is ergonomically designed to tailor to your pleasurable experience. Highlights Include: 27-degree angled pedestal to optimize missionary and anal sex positions High density foam prevents the body from sinking into the bed Heightens sensations and great for targeting the G-spot Relieves the pressure off the of the knees & wrists Moisture resistant liner Cover is machine-washable