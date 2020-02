twoforjoypaper

Wedding Party Proposal Card

$3.37

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Chic and minimal proposal cards for his side! CARD DETAILS ------------------------- Folded size A6 (4.15x5.85) Blank inside Cardstock: white textured or ivory recycled smooth, 300gsm Envelopes: white or recycled kraft brown SHIPPING & DELIVERY ----------------------------------- Cards