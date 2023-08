Weber

Weber Baby Q

MODEL WEBER BABY Q (Q1000AU) WEBER Q (Q2000AU) WEBER FAMILY Q (Q3100AU) OUTPUT 9 megajoule (8,500 BTU) p/h output 12.7 megajoule (12,000 BTU) p/h output 22.9 megajoule (21,700 BTU) p/h output GAS Available in LP Gas Available in LP (Natural Gas by special order) Available in LP (Natural Gas by special order) PATIO CART N/A N/A Included REMOVABLE DRIP TRAY Included Included Included IGNITION Heavy duty push button piezo igniter Heavy duty push button piezo igniter Heavy duty push button piezo igniter CONSTRUCTION Durable cast aluminium lid and body Durable cast aluminium lid and body Durable cast aluminium lid and body HEIGHT 60cm (lid open), 35cm (lid closed) 64 cm (lid open), 37cm (lid closed) 141cm (lid open), 109cm (lid closed) WIDTH 69cm 80cm (side tables in), 131cm (side tables out) 93cm (side tables in), 140cm (side tables out) DEPTH 52cm (lid open) 62cm (lid open) 74cm (lid open) COOKING AREA 1200 cm2 (43 cm x 32 cm) approx. 1800 cm2 (54 cm x 39 cm) approx. 2400 cm2 (63 cm x 45 cm) approx. COOKING HEIGHT 13cm approx. 14cm approx. 18cm approx GRILL WEIGHT 4.75 kg approx. 7kg approx. BODY WEIGHT 6kg approx. 9kg approx. TOTAL WEIGHT 10.75kg approx. 16kg approx. 34kg approx. WARRANTY Weber 5 year limited warranty Weber 5 year limited warranty Weber 5 year limited warranty