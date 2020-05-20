Weber

Weber 50060001 Q1000 Liquid Propane Grill,chrome

$179.00

Buy Now Review It

At

Restyled for 2014, the Weber Q 100 is now the Weber Q 1000. The grill has the same great performance and sleek styling, but adds new aesthetics that are both functional and fun, including larger grip handle and control knobs, ergonomic side handles, sturdy front and rear cradles plus the familiar Weber Q logo branded in the lid. Split grates allow for a grate/griddle cooking combination: Just replace one of the grates with the Q 1000-series compatible griddle (sold separately) and experience a delicious alternative way of preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner on your grill. Durable, but lightweight, cast-aluminum construction of the Weber Q 1000 makes this super-portable grill the perfect tailgating companion. Used on the go, it runs on disposable LP cylinders (not included), but can be a stationary a stay-at-home grill also. An optional LP adapter hose for hook up to a 20-lb. tank is available as an accessory. Reliable starts are assured with the simple-to-operate push-button ignition. Burgers, brats and dogs are easily handled, but a large variety of other foods may also be cooked at any temperatures from low to high. Just dial-in the proper heat setting by adjusting the infinite control burner valve. May be used with Weber Portable Cart model #6557.