Bala Bangles Wearable Weight Set Innovating your workout, Bala Bangles set out to design a sleek, modern wearable weight. At one pound each, they add just enough to all your exercise, perfect for incorporating into any routine with an adjustable fit, developed specially to enhance strength. Stretchy design features a hook and loop closure and distributed weight for a balanced fit. Content + Care - Set of 2 - Steel, elastic - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 8.75”l x 4”w x 1.75”h - Weight: 1 lb each