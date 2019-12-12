Selk'bag

Wearable Sleeping Bag Suit

Selk’bag has been designed to give maximum comfort and warmth while providing the greatest freedom of movement. The Original and the Lite offer different levels of warmth depending on your lifestyle. This sleeping bag suit functions with ease to stay warm from hanging out on the couch to spending time outside on a chilly night. The Lite is perfect for outdoor activities in warmer seasons and any indoor activity, from playing to sleeping. The Original offers increased features for family campers and outdoor enthusiast for year-round use. Refer to the sizing guide and care instructions for more information Hand openings allow you to bring your hands in and out of the bag quickly and effortlessly Kangaroo-style pockets for stashing anything you need Zip-off booties reinforced with durable nylon Ultra-warm synthetic filling insulation, waterproof DWR shield coating, and insulated hood for added warmth Original features cargo side pocket, zip-open side entry, and leg vents for temperature regulation Made in China